Emergency services called to Blackhead Lighthouse

Portmuck Coastguard has confirmed that a body has been recovered from the sea at Blackhead Lighthouse in Whitehead.

The alarm was raised at 12.20 pm when it was reported that a person had fallen over the cliff.

Blackhead Lighthouse, Co Antrim

Portmuck and Larne Coastguard Search and Rescue teams were tasked to the scene with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’s specialist rescue team and other fire crews.

The air ambulance, RNLI from Larne and Bangor and Dublin Coastguard Helicopter were also called to assist.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.08 on Tuesday 02 April following reports of an ongoing incident at Blackhead Lighthouse, Whitehead.”