‘Embracing’ diverse cultures in Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council hosted a series of events to raise awareness of the diverse cultures across the borough as part of week-long celebrations entitled ‘#embRACE’

All the events celebrated the rich and diverse cultures of Mid and East Antrim including, a ‘Race to #embRACE’ with local park runs, cultural crafts, story-telling for children and performances of song and dance.

Bhangra dancers took part in the event.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “This has been a wonderful week for Mid and East Antrim and it is great to see so many people taking part in the various events and celebrating and embracing the rich and diverse cultures of our borough.

This programme, delivered by our Good Relations Programme continues to develop positive race relations throughout the borough.