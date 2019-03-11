Electoral Office to hold drop-in event at Larne Town Hall

The Electoral Office is holding a series of registration and ID clinics in advance of the forthcoming local council election.

Residents are invited to attend a drop-in session at Larne Town Hall, on March 19, from 6.00 pm until 9.00 pm.

Those attending a clinic are advised to bring their National Insurance number and proof of address.

The next local government election will take place on May 2.

The deadline for registering to vote is Friday April 12. It is possible to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.