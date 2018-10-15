Whitehead pupils welcome roadshow to learn about deafness

Deaf children and their friends at Whitehead Primary School have been taking part in a workshop about deafness.

The roadshow, a purple bus that turns into a high tech classroom, visited the school to deliver support, advice and information to some of the deaf children who live in the area.

The National Deaf Children’s Society Roadshow team spent the day delivering workshops to deaf children, hearing friends, teachers and parents.

One of the workshops, “Look, Smile, Chat” provided advice and tips on how to communicate with a deaf chid.

It is important to get their attention with a wave, or a tap on the shoulder; speak one at a time; face them when speaking; don’t cover your mouth;be visual; don’t be afraid to use gestures or actions; never give up and say “I’ll tell you later”.

Another workshop promoted mental health and emotional wellbeing support for deaf children. Through creative and fun activities deaf children learnt what good emotional health is and how best to ensure both their bodies and minds remain healthy. This included identifying strategies to help manage their own mental health.

The National Deaf Children’s Society also showcased the latest technology and equipment available to deaf children to accompany the key skills learnt on the day. This ranged from flashing doorbells and vibrating alarm clocks.

Mark Gill, said: “Around 78 per cent of deaf children in the UK go to mainstream schools where they may be the only deaf child. As the roadshow travels across the UK, we work to empower young deaf children and raise awareness of deafness among their hearing peers.”