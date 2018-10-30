Ulidia pupils share their work in memory of Frank Carson

Students from Ulidia Integrated College shared videos and artwork to an audience at Lagan College in Belfast recently.

The display was produced thanks to bursaries from the Carson Awards which is run by the Integrated Education Fund and supported by the Carson family in memory of the late comedian Frank Carson.

Actor, writer and director Dan Gordon introduced the Carson Awards Showcase at Lagan College which featured an array of creative projects on the theme of integration.

The audience of students, staff, parents and IEF supporters enjoyed an exhibition of entries to the Carson Prizes and work produced through the Carson Bursary scheme including film, music and dance.

The trophies were presented by Integrated Education Fund campaign chair Baroness May Blood.