St. Killian’s ‘one of top non-selective colleges in Northern Ireland’

St Killian’s College, Carnlough, remains one of the top non-selective colleges in Northern Ireland, principal Jonny Brady has stated.

In his address, on open day, January 19, Mr. Brady reported that St. Killian’s is “outperforming a number of selective schools”.

A busy morning in Home Economics.

He said: “For example, at A-level this year, we outperformed many of our local selective schools with 92 per cent of our students achieving three A- Level A*-C grades.

“We have built upon our huge success in BT Young Scientist where we are the only secondary school in the area which has been represented in the main Dublin competition for each of the last nine years and where our teams have been hugely successful winning among other things Best School in Northern Ireland, the Educator of Excellence Award and first prize in the technology section.

He told parents that at St. Killian’s, students are “happy, feel secure and safe within the college and are ambitious about their future”.

“The young people who come to this college and the staff who work here have created a rich, inclusive and successful community where all are nurtured, respected and challenged to achieve their potential.

Having fun with French in the Language Department.

“We are all proud of St Killian’s and all that it stands for. Students have a pride in their uniform, college and their achievements.

“A number of students have also achieved across a range of subjects at both GCSE and GCE as the top performing in Northern Ireland - business studies, history, physical education, technology and design.

“In addition, they have also achieved very selective scholarships to university such as the Tomas O’Fiach Award (only five awarded annually) and The All Ireland Scholarship.

“Importantly, now over the last nine years, the college has created a family community where families come to be educated and developed into young adults of the future.

Learning more about IT skills at St Killian's College.

“Year eight students can expect to be provided with the very best in high quality education with a broad and balanced curriculum; where all are given the opportunity to develop the totality of their skills and interests so that they can move into adulthood assured and aware of their abilities.

“We review our curriculum annually in order to ensure that our students have the best opportunity to succeed. St Killian’s students are appropriately stretched and challenged to achieve their best so that they reach their potential. No student is left behind. Every student is given the opportunity to reach his/her full potential via a hardworking and child centred staff.

“Every member of the college community is valued and cared for and ultimately, our hope is that all of our students will be happy to come to school, happy to be in school and happy when they leave school.

“The college has a unique environment where there are few distractions associated with the town and where it lends itself not only to the education of the young person but brings with it tranquillity where minds are settled.

A prospective pupil attempting one of the open day challenges.

“There is a strong proven academic stream, GCSE and GCE, in the college, where all within the community are nurtured and challenged to ensure that they reach and fulfil their potential.

Ninety-four per cent of students have achieved a place on the courses of their choice at third level education.

“St Killian’s College remains well above the Northern Ireland average at both GCSE and A-Level where we have once again outperformed a number of well-established schools after only our ninth year as a college.”

Commenting on the school’s sporting achievements, he said: “We are holders of the hurling McNamee Cup, a cup we now have won three out of the last four years. The girls’ Gaelic team are in the semi-final of their competition. In camogie, we are regular finalist and winners of both the junior and senior competitions. Last year, three of our students went on to represent County Antrim. Our Year 9s and 12s are presently the NEBSSA Cross Country Champions.”

Mr Brady thanked all for coming to St Killian’s, Garron Tower, adding that he was “well aware of the importance that the next weeks have for parents” and concluded that it was “without fear of contradiction that staff in this college have delivered, are delivering and will continue to deliver all that is excellent in holistic education”.

Taking part in an experiment during open morning at St Killian's College.

Hurling is one of the sports the school has to offer.