Shock scenes drive home hard-hitting road safety message at Carrick Grammar

Carrickfergus Grammar School hosted the PSNI Roadsafe Roadshow on Thursday (February 7).

Year 13 pupils from Carrickfergus Grammar were joined by Carrickfergus Academy, Ulidia Integrated College, Belfast High School, Larne High School, St Killian’s College and Northern Regional College.

The roadshow was narrated by Pete Snodden from Cool FM and delivered a hard-hitting safety message by telling the story of “Craig”, a young driver who is involved in a collision.

The story was told through the experience of the emergency services who attended the scene.

The event was organised to provide a platform to “positively influence the driving behaviour of 17 and 18-year-olds as they commence their driving career”.