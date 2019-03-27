Nursery children join campaign against climate change

Children from St. Anthony’s Nursery School joined pupils from Larne High School gathered at the market yard for Youth 4 Climate Change Day.

The gathering in Larne was part of a worldwide campaign of children and young people, started in Sweden by 16-year-old Greta Thurnberg, calling on governments around the world to work towards safeguarding the planet and protecting the environment.

Pupils from St. Anthony's Nursery School and elected representatives attended Youth 4 Climate Change Day.

The children displayed placards which they made to highlight issues such as recycling, endangered animals and pollution.

Also in attendance were John Stewart MLA and councillors Robert Logan, Maureen Morrow and Andy Wilson.

Catherine McDonald Anakaa, principal, of St. Anthony’s Nursery School, said: “Children and young people from 105 countries took part on the day- showing how the voice of one young girl- Greta Thurnberg, can reverberate from Sweden to Larne to Uganda to New Zealand and all around the world.”