Mid and East Antrim youth play will tackle racism hate crime

Mid and East Antrim PCSP, the Council’s Good Relations department in association with the PSNI are bringing a thought-provoking play to Larne and Carrick, on March 4 and 5.

“Read all about it” will be staged by “Spanner in the Works” at Larne YMCA and Carrickfergus Academy.

As well as a drama performance, “Read all about it” includes workshop discussions on issues of cultural diversity and racism hate crime in Northern Ireland.

It tells the story of four young people on detention in school.

Chelsea is from Belfast, Mary is from the traveller community, Hamza is a Muslim who was born in Northern Ireland and Aneta is from Ukraine. Her mother has moved to Northern Ireland to work as a nurse.

This is an opportunity to see how these four young people learn about each other’s culture and their own prejudices and how they are influenced by their parents and families.