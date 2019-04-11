‘Little Free Library’ opens at Carnfunnock Country Park

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been working in partnership with Cairncastle Primary School and local artists to design and build a “Little Free Library” at Carnfunnock Country Park outside Larne.

“Little Free Library” is an international initiative aimed at inspiring a love of reading by fostering neighbourhood book exchanges.

Passers-by can take a book to read or leave one for someone else to find.

Stephen Daye, Head of Parks and Open Spaces, said: “Council is committed to ensuring our parks and open spaces are safe and attractive places for people to spend time and enjoy a wide range of activities.

“Here at Carnfunnock, people can enjoy a whole range of activities including golf, walking, orienteering, wildlife watching, and outdoor adventure zone, and we are pleased to now add reading and book swapping to the activities on offer.

Mrs Halliday, principal of Cairncastle Primary School, said: “The pupils of P6/7 were very excited to take part in creating the ‘Little Free Library’.

“It was lovely to see how all of their designs had been incorporated into the little house and everyone loved getting outside for the day and especially enjoyed the storytelling.

“The pupils all agree that the library was a great idea so that all kinds of people could share their love of books. All of the pupils will definitely take their friends and family to see and make use of the library.”