Larne High School welcomes Kenny Bruce of Purplebricks on prize night

Businessman and Larne Football Club owner Kenny Bruce was the guest speaker at Larne High School’s annual prize night.

Mr Bruce, who made his fortune after founding online property market company Purplebricks with his brother Michael five years ago, delivered a motivational talk to the young people.

John Hanna, vice principal, with Megan Steele and Chloe McRoberts who were receiving awards for GCSE results.

He has invested thousands in Larne FC, giving something back to the club he supported as a boy.

Mr Bruce spoke about why he is so keen to impress the importance of education on our young people in the hope that the pupils of Larne High School can realise their dreams in the way he did.

As well as celebrating the achievements of pupils, guests were entertained by some of the exceptionally talented young performers at the school. The diverse array of acts on the evening included the school choir, individual singers, Irish dancers and a juggler.

In his address, principal Dr Stephen Reid thanked the staff of Larne High School for their commitment and dedication in supporting pupil learning.

Courtney Bell and Mark Bissett, heads of school, with Katy Wright and Katie Bell, deputy heads.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Larne is returning for a ‘Showstoppers’ 2018 performance, in association with Londonderry Musical Society and Britannia Concert Band, on Friday, November 9 at 8pm sharp. Those interested in purchasing tickets can contact the school office. Tickets also available at The Book Nook, Inver Garden Centre and Larne Rotary Club.

Kenny Bruce giving a motivational speech to the pupils of Larne High School.