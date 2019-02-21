Larne choir taking part in schools competition

Larne and Inver Primary School will be represented in the Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year competition.

It will be one of seven competing in the junior category in a performance to be aired on Radio Ulster on Sunday March 3 at 2.00 pm.

They will be performing for judges Richard Yarr, senior classical music producer with BBC Northern

Ireland; Ciaran Scullion, head of music with The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Rebekah

Coffey, soprano and Ulster Youth Choir coach. The live final will be held at the Ulster Hall on April 7.