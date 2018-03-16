Islandmagee teacher in running for top title

Islandmagee Primary School teacher Julie Lowry is in the running for a coveted title in the prestigious Families First Awards.

Julie has been recommended in the Best Teacher category after her name was put forward by a parent.

The nomination said: “She has always played an active part in the arts within the school encouraging every child to find their inner artist. She is a much-loved member of our school community.”

Julie has been a teacher in Islandmagee for almost 19 years. Previously she taught at Mullaghdubh Primary,

She is one of seven candidates to have been nominated in the Best Teacher category.

Julie said: “I have always loved art and studied it as my main subject at Stranmillis College as part of my degree. I still do art and craft in my own free time and really enjoy sharing creative ideas with the pupils. I am overjoyed at the nomination.

“ I am teaching year five at present and this is the second year I have had the same class of children. When they had to move campuses from junior to senior campus I thought and the principal agreed it would be good for us to transition together. Teaching is a difficult job but the rewards are mighty as this nomination proves.”

The awards ceremony will take place on March 24.