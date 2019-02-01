‘Eye-opening’ road safety talk for sixth formers at Larne Grammar School

Year 13 pupils have taken part in an eye-opening event which aims to raise awareness among those of driving age of the potential dangers that can arise on the roads.

The event was run by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service using Virtual Reality headsets.

Year 13 pupils are given a demonstration on road safety by VR.

Wearing the headsets, pupils found themselves transported to a scenario involving them as a passenger in a car with a group of friends.

However, what starts out as a normal drive, quickly turns into a “road accident” which the emergency services attended. Through the headsets the pupils were able to view the cause of the accident with the driver distracted by passengers showing images on a mobile phone before viewing scenes showing scenes of blood on their legs before the arrival of paramedics and fire service to remove the injured through the roof.

Head of year 13, Mr McKay, said: “Feedback from Year 13 was very positive. They thought that the VR made them think about not only the consequences of their driving but also that of others when they were passengers.”