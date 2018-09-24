Counselling skills course to be held in Larne

An eight week introduction to counselling skills course run by Act Training in association with ELM NI (Every Life Matters) will be held in Larne, starting on October 11.

Participants will gain an insight to the three main schools of counselling: person centred therapy; psychodynamic therapy

cognitive behavioural therapy. There are no qualifications necessary to enrol.

The course may suit those who work with young people or adults or those interested in counselling.

For full details, ring Mary on

07516935768 or email acttraining74@gmail.com