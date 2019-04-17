Big Spring Clean at St. Anthony’s Nursery takes school step closer to Green Flag

Pupils, staff and parents of St. Anthony’s Nursery School were joined by Barry Tapster from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to take part in their annual Big Spring Clean recently.

Big Spring Clean is an environmental initiative supported by the council and the Live Here, Love Here organisation.

St. Anthony’s Nursery School is involved as part of its Eco School programme.

Their “Big Spring Clean” took place recently in the school grounds and Antiville Playing Fields.

The school is working towards a coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag after receiving a Silver Award last year. The Eco-Schools Green Flag is an internationally recognised award for excellence in environmental action.

Principal Catherine Mc Donald-Anakaa said: “As part of the programme, we recycle all our food, plastic etc and have cut down on our use of paper and single use plastic.

“We have reduced our electricity, oil and water use. We support the World Wildlife Fund and do a Spots and Stripes day to sponsor an endangered animal.”