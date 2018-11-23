Anti-bullying video produced by college

Northern Regional College students have produced a powerful promotional video to highlight the college’s commitment to creating a safe learning environment for all its students.

Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production students in Trostan Avenue and Performing Arts students in Newtownabbey created the video to mark National Anti-Bullying Week (November 16 – 19).

The ‘Stop Speak Support’ video will be shown to new students during their induction as a way of highlighting the dangers of bullying and to raise awareness of equality, diversity and other relevant issues.

Student Enrichment Officer, Lesley-Anne Beacom said: “We wanted to raise awareness of bullying generally but particularly the problems associated with cyber-bullying.

“While there have been positive developments and improvements in technology and social media, the downside is that bullying happens 24/7. Unfortunately, for some young people, it can seem like there is no escape from it.

“We were keen to have a video made by students that would complement the college’s commitment to promoting an anti-bullying culture. We hope this video will encourage students who are being bullied themselves or, who are perhaps are aware that someone in their class is being bullied, to speak up and share their concerns with the College Safeguarding Champions who are available on all campuses to support to anyone affected by bullying.

“I’d encourage everyone who watches the video to consider what they can do to help beat the bullies.”

Creative Media Production student, Calum McDonald added: “Hopefully it inspires students to speak out about bullying and to make use of the college’s support services if they need help.

“It was a great experience for everyone involved in the project. Working as a team in such a collaborative way will really stand to us in our future careers as projects like this which give us hands on experience are a great preparation for working life and will improve our employability.”

Lecturers involved were Adelle McCann, Frankie McEldowney and Gemma McGranaghan, all Performing Arts and Media lecturers. Gemma’s class in Newtownabbey acted, while Adelle and Frankie’s Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production Year 2 class produced and edited it.

The College Safeguarding team are available on site or may be contacted by emailing safe@nrc.ac.uk

The video can be viewed on the NRC Facebook page.