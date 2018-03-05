Economic and tourism challenges highlighted for Rotarians

Carrickfergus Rotary Club members enjoyed an insight to the workings of local government when they hosted the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough as guest speaker.

Club president Jim Dunlop welcomed Councillor Paul Reid to the meeting.

The DUP representative gave a brief account of his own background and his entry into local government.

He traced the development of Mid and East Antrim Council from the Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus Borough Councils, outlined the geographical area within the new authority’s jurisdiction and explained the allocation of seats across the area.

He described the work of the council and in particular his role as mayor. In discussing the council’s strategic plan, the first citizen highlighted their two major challenges as growing the economy and increasing tourism by promoting investment and marketing the tourism potential of the area.

Mr Reid was generous with his time in responding to questions from members and was thanked by Rotarian Sydney Johnston on behalf of the club.