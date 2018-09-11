East Antrim Ramblers’ invitation to newcomers

East Antrim Ramblers are inviting walkers to join them for a walk in Newcastle, County Down, on September 30.

This free walk with the club has been planned specially at introductory level to encourage more people to get active and increase new membership.

Club member Alison Crawford said: “This is our second year taking part in the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs’ Open Weekend. Last year, we met a few new faces who have gone on to become members of the club.

“I enjoy walking with our club particularly as we are not too far from either the Causeway Coast or the Mournes. The club walks are organised to help get out and explore the opportunities we have right here on our doorstep.”

This event is one of eight being held across Northern Ireland.

Graham Seymour, UFRC chairperson said: “So many people are nervous about walking in the hills on their own, for others it is for health or social reasons that they like the idea of regularly walking with a group.

“Our clubs are a real lifeline to many of our members who enjoy the weekly or fortnightly challenge of getting out into the hills or exploring local trails. I would encourage anybody interested in keeping active, making new friends or simply looking to experience some of Northern Ireland’s spectacular scenery to come along to one or more of these welcome walks.

The UFRC is supported by SportNI and The National Lottery Fund through the Active Clubs Programme.”

To take part is free although there is limited space on the walk, so booking in advance is advised. More information on the walk including how to reserve a space can be found on WalkNI.com or by sending an email to Alison: a1crawford@live.co.uk.