East Antrim projects hit lottery jackpot

More than £1.4 million of National Lottery funding was invested in the East Antrim constituency in 2017, according to latest figures.

A total of eight lottery grants were awarded in the area during last year; providing a vital boost to arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups helping those most in need.

A wide variety of local initiatives received support, including:

£1,200 to the Little Angels Toddler Group to hire a venue for its activity groups for children.

£10,000 to St Anthony’s Primary School to improve its outdoor play area.

Meanwhile, entries are invited for the National Lottery Awards 2018 – the annual search for the public’s favourite projects.

Winners’ will receive a £5,000 cash prize and recognition at a ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Strictly Come Dancing winner and TV presenter, Ore Oduba, who hosted the National Lottery Awards 2017 BBC One show, said: “The National Lottery Awards are an excellent opportunity to put the spotlight on those who truly deserve it. So if you know a Lottery project that’s making a positive difference, now’s the time to nominate.”

Projects can be nominated for an award in seven categories; Arts, Education, Environment, Health, Heritage, Sport and Voluntary/Charity.

Those shortlisted will compete in one round of public voting, which will be independently verified, later in 2018 to determine the winner.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or call 0207 293 3329. Entries must be received by midnight on April 6, 2018.