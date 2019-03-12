East Antrim projects awarded £55m from National Lottery

More than £55m worth of funding has been awarded to projects in East Antrim since the National Lottery was launched 25 years ago.

Notable large grants in the district include £2.4m for Glenarm Harbour restoration in 1999; £2.1 million for a 3G pitch and changing facilities at The Cliff in Larne’s Seacourt estate, in 2007 and £1.7m for the Carrickfergus Townscape Heritage Initiative, in 2013.

Carrickfergus Bowling Club received the first ever National Lottery grant in the area when it was awarded £70,046 to for the provision of new facilities in 1995.

However, the majority of National Lottery grants are for less than £10,000.

The sum of £190 was awarded to Greenisland Knockagh Youth Club to introduce the game of boccia in 2006.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “Since its launch 25 years ago, the National Lottery has helped changed lives across Northern Ireland. This tremendous work would not be possible without those who play The National Lottery and those do extraordinary things with National Lottery funding.

“They are transforming their community every day of the week and if you know of one that deserves recognition, then please nominate them for a National Lottery Award.

“Any organisation that has received National Lottery funding is invited to enter the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards in the search for the UK’s favourite ever National Lottery funded projects.

National Lottery award winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later this year.

To enter a project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, complete an entry form through the website https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Entries must be received by midnight on April 30 2019.