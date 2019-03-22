East Antrim historians put their knowledge to the test

Carrickfergus and District Historical Society, in partnership with Carrickfergus Museum, hosted the East Antrim Historical Societies Annual Quiz in Carrickfergus Town Hall on Wednesday, March 20.

A total of 10 teams took part with participants from Abbey Historical Society, Larne and District Folklore Society, Ballyclare Historical Society, Templecorran Historical Society, Templepatrick Historical Society, Straid Historical Society and Carrickfergus and District Historical Society.

Helen Rankin presenting the East Antrim Historical Societies Annual Quiz Trophy to the Carrickfergus B team.

There were 10 rounds of close competition with the final result as follows: 1st Carrickfergus Team B; 2nd Carrickfergus Team A; 3rd Templepatrick.

The supper for the quiz was sponsored by the Carrickfergus Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI).