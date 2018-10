Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced a number of safety precautions as Storm Callum batters Northern Ireland this morning.

The council has said that Carnfunnock Country Park will not open today until 11.00 am for “safety reasons”.

There will be “restricted use” at Carrickfergus and Glenarm Marinas.

Love Heritage NI has advised that anyone considering visiting Carrickfergus Castle should telephone in advance on 028 9335 1273 due to the weather warning in place by the Met Office.