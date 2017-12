Police have arrested a driver for being 'almost double the legal limit'.

The incident took place in Larne on Friday when heavy snow and ice made driving conditions difficult for motorists.

A tweet from PSNI MEA District read: "Even in such poor weather conditions, some people still aren’t getting the message - another drunk driver has been arrested tonight in Larne. After a breath test the driver was found to be almost double the limit. #ASection #NeverEverDrinkAndDrive"