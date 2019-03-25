Donnelly queries flying of Parachute Regiment flags in Larne

An east Antrim Alliance representative has queried the hoisting of Parachute Regiment flags on lampposts in Larne.

Danny Donnelly, who will be contesting the local government election in the Larne Lough DEA of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, took to social media after concerns were raised with him.

Commenting on Twitter, Mr Donnelly said: “I was contacted about Parachute Regiment flags erected on lamp posts in Larne. It’s wrong to use and abuse these flags for political reasons and is insulting to the families of those who died on Bloody Sunday and in Ballymurphy.”

It is understood Parachute Regiment flags are currently flying in the Circular Road area of the town.