‘Don’t let gangs do what they like’ urges PSNI

The PSNI has made a fresh appeal to the community for information regarding crime.

A police spokesperson said: “When things go wrong we’re told the dogs on the street know what’s happening and who’s to blame.

“The gangs causing problems in our area think they’re untouchable and can do whatever they like with no comeback.

“If you think we should know something, then let us know.

“From drink drivers, to drug dealers, to thefts and all other crimes - tell us what you know. It’s the right thing to do.

“If you’d like to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“All information we receive will be looked at and where possible we will act.”