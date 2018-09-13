‘Don’t be an inconsiderate driver’ police tell ‘school run’ parents

Police patrols at schools in Larne and Carrick are continuing this week.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Most parents are responsible, and we are aware that parking can be difficult for the school drop off and pick up, but it only takes a few to be inconsiderate to block a whole road.

“Don’t be that inconsiderate driver. Do not park within 15 metres of a junction, park or stop to block access to any premises, park or stop on any parking restriction.

“By parking and driving responsibly, we can help ensure everyone’s safety.”