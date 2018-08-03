Dominic and Katie getting a flavour of world class games

Two students from east Antrim have been selected to compete at the 2018 School Games.

The national multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes will take place at Loughborough University August 30 to September 2.

Dominic Waite, 15, from Ballycarry, who attends Ulidia Integrated College and Katie Morrow, 18, from Ballyclare, a pupil at Cullybackey College, will compete in wheelchair basketball

Over 1,400 athletes will compete across 11 sports at the School Games, five of which include disability disciplines. It will give them an experience of high-level competition in a multi-sport environment similar to an Olympic or Paralympic Games.

The duo will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success. Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and sprinter Adam Gemili.

Ali Oliver, chief executive officer of the Youth Sport Trust, said: “Competitors get a real taste of what it’s like to be part of a world-class sporting event at the amazing sporting venues of Loughborough University, and the event is a great way to see our future sporting champions in action today.”

The 2018 School Games is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and Home Country Sports Councils and is delivered by the Youth Sport Trust. Tickets at https://www.schoolgamesfinals.org/buy-tickets/