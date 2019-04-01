Disruption after fire on board ferry

P&O Ferries has reported disruption to sailings today following a fire onboard a ship at Larne Harbour yesterday evening.

A blaze was reported in the engine room of a passenger ferry on Sunday at 4.32 pm. A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS received a call to attend an incident involving a fire in the engine room of a ferry ship.”

Three crews were tasked to the harbour.

The NIFRS spokesperson added: “The fire was extinguished by the ship’s crew and internal fire suppression system. NIFRS were liaising with other agencies on the scene.”

Portmuck Coastguard was also in attendance.

The spokesperson stated: “There were no reported injuries and all persons were accounted for.”