Detectives appeal for information after sledgehammer attack

Detectives in Ballymena investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in Larne last night (Sunday) are appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Sergeant Pete Crothers said: “We received a report just before 11.25 pm that a number of men with sledgehammers were seen running down an alleyway in the Woodvale area and that a man was heard screaming from a nearby property.

“Police attended and located a man inside a property, where a number of windows were smashed. The man, aged in his 20s, sustained injuries to his legs and arms and is being treated in hospital for what are described as life-changing injuries.

“This was a brutal attack, which is being treated as a paramilitary style assault at this time.

“Our enquiries are an early stage, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Woodvale area between 11.05pm and 11.25pm and saw a number of men in the area acting suspiciously to get in touch.

“Anyone who has information which could assist our investigation is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1577 16/09/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.