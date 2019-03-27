Design finalised for new two-storey Sandy Bay pavilion

“Significant steps” have been taken to progress the new Sandy Bay pavilion in Larne, according to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Designs have been finalised for the new two-storey modern, changing pavilion and community facility.

The ground floor will have a community hall measuring 118 square metres complete with a meeting room, kitchen, storage rooms and toilets.

On the lower ground floor, there will be four large changing rooms accommodating up to 16 or 20 people in each with showers and toilets.

Planning permission for the pavilion was granted in December 2018 and extensive work has been carried out since with Northern Ireland Water and DfI to finalise requirements.

The tender process is expected to be completed in May, with works commencing in June, subject to the appointment of a suitable contractor.

A council spokesperson, said: “We are delighted that a time frame is now in place for work to begin on this fantastic facility for Larne.

“It will provide a modern facility for the local community and sporting clubs to use.

“Continuing to improve access to high quality facilities like this one is a key aim for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.”