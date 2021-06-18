Department for Infrastructure funds £100k Whitehead seafront railings replacement

Funding for the scheme is to be provided by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The section between the Glasgow Rangers Social Club and Whitehead Yacht Club is to be replaced at a cost of £99,000.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will then be expected to provide maintenance on an ongoing basis.

Railings at Whitehead seafront will be replaced. Pic Google

The condition of railings at the Antrim coast has been highlighted previously by Coast Road Ulster Unionist Councillor Maureen Morrow who said that some sections, particularly at Drains Bay, outside Larne, are in a “very poor condition”.

She raised the issue with the DfI in 2019. Ownership and responsibility for the upkeep of the railings lies mostly with the Roads Service – part of the DfI.

The department has been assessing the situation to providing costings to address the issue with a report expected on whether to replace or refurbish Coast Road railings “from Carnlough to Carrickfergus”.

Meanwhile, LED lighting is to be installed at Marine Highway along the seafront in Carrickfergus.

Three new flowerbeds to commemorate Northern Ireland’s centenary will be specially planted at Carrick’s promenade. All summer bedding is to be planted across the borough during the next two weeks.

Wildlfower planting has taken place at Legg Park, Irish Quarter South, Kilroot and Victoria Cemetery in Carrickfergus, Beach Road in Whitehead and at four roundabouts and Smiley Park in Larne.

New paths have been completed at Victoria Cemetery and work has been scheduled to improve the grass areas.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

