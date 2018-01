A man accused of having an offensive weapon - a hammer - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and being disorderly at Larne Main Street on July 11, 2017 is denying the charges.

Peter William Jones (30), whose address was given on the charge sheet as Porter Green Road, Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The case was adjourned to January 25 to fix a contest date.