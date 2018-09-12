‘Dementia-friendly’ Carrickfergus needs YOU!

More businesses are urged to get behind an initiative to make Carrickfergus a dementia-friendly town.

The scheme, where people with dementia are understood, respected and supported, is being rolled out by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council alongside the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “We have already had success in Larne with a number of businesses taking part in training and the feedback was overwhelming.

“A number of businesses have already attended training sessions held at Carrickfergus Town Hall earlier this year. I would encourage all the businesses in the town to get behind this scheme and take up the training opportunities we are rolling out alongside our charity partners.”

The training gives an idea of what it is like to live with dementia. It encourages simple changes like being more patient, what signs to look out for and what different surroundings can trigger for someone with dementia.

To date over 270 people from more than 100 businesses and organisations have attended dementia-friendly training workshops.

Lisa Soutar, chair of Carrickfergus Town Centre Partnership, said: “I am proud to say I completed my dementia-friendly community training in July.

“It was an informal evening where we heard from inspirational guest speakers who have faced challenges in relation to their dementia.”

Free training will take place at the Town Hall on September 18, 6-8pm. Booking is essential, telephone 028 25 633206 or email communityplanning@midandeastantrim.gov.uk