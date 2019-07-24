Delay concerns after ‘mindless vandalism’ at Blackhead Path

There has been an angry reaction to “mindless vandalism” of construction machinery at Blackhead Path in Whitehead.

The visitor attraction is currently undergoing an extensive renovation programme.

The first incident is believed to have occurred last Thursday night.

The windscreen of a digger and the windows of two dumpers were smashed, exterior body work was damaged, oil caps and dipsticks removed, wires ripped out, water poured into oil tank, tanks broken off, radiator caps removed and an air filter broken.

During a second incident on Monday night, both indicator switches and indicator lens were broken.

Both incidents have been reported to the PSNI.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “We are seriously concern and disappointed at the mindless vandalism to construction equipment at Blackhead Path.

“The contractor is working hard to get this valued walk open as soon as possible so the local community can enjoy it once more and this behaviour is totally unacceptable.

“We would encourage anyone with any information to contact the PSNU on 101.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs said: “I condemn this mindless vandalism which could potentially contribute to a delay to the completion and re-opening of this valuable seaside pathway in Whitehead.”

Party colleague John Stewart MLA stated: “Serious damage has ben caused the machinery brought in to repair Blackhead Path. This has the potential to delay the repairs and re-opening of this excellent local asset.

“This is a pathetic, inexcusable and mindless act of vandalism and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact PSNI on 101.”

Blackhead Path Preservation Society has stated: “We have fought long and hard to get the path reopened - who are the mindless idiots doing this to our community.

“Ultimately it will be us the ratepayers who are likely to be paying for the over run in costs and timescales.”