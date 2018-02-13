Debut album for Larne trio

A Larne-based trio have launched their debut album, 'Lay My Bones Beside The Others'.

Haunch features ex- and current members of Throat, Dutch Schultz, and Therapy? - Rory McGeown, Michael McKeegan and Willy Mundell.

The three-piece bonded over a love of 90s noise and alternative rock, recording their album with the simple maxim of ‘dark, distorted pop songs’.

The 11-track album 'Lay My Bones Beside The Others' is now out on CD and digital via Black Tragick Records.

It can be ordered online at https://haunch.bandcamp.com/

The video for the album's opening track, Twitching, can be found on YouTube.

Updates on the band are also available on their Facebook and Twitter pages.