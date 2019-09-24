Dead baby seal found during Brown’s Bay beach clean

Over 40 people took part in the Marine Conservation Society’s (MCS) annual Great Northern Irish Beach Clean at Brown’s Bay, Islandmagee.

And there was some sad news to report on the wildlife front according to organiser Elena Aceves-Cully:

“Great beach clean at Brown’s Bay last Saturday, with over 40 people from all ages, all keen to pick up anything which can harm wildlife,” said Elena.

“The beach was actually the cleanest I have ever seen, due to the fact that Whitehead Wombles (a group who clear litter from the streets, hedgerows and shoreline) had also been picking up waste the previous week.

“It was so sad however to find a dead baby seal and seagull.”

Volunteers taking part in the initiative also record the litter they find, contributing to valuable data which has helped MCS change policy and behaviours. The carrier bag charge, a ban on microbeads in wash-off products and the reduction in the use of plastic straws have all been informed by compelling evidence gathered over decades by volunteers at MCS beach cleans.

Elena added: “A massive thank you to everyone who participated. I hope to see you again next year.”