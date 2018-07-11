'Damage' to equipment at Whitehead club

Damage has been caused to equipment at Whitehead Eagles Junior Football Academy, police have said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "After months of work by Whitehead Eagles Junior Academy, the emergency defibrillator has now been fitted. This is a vital piece of kit that will keep hundreds of kids and the local community safe in a medical emergency.

"Unfortunately police have been informed that damage has been caused to some of their equipment. It is also clear that local youths have been on the roof of the pavilion and lighting fires. So many voluntary hours go into making kids football a success and open to everyone."

Detailing the incident further, a post on the Whitehead Eagles Junior Academy Facebook page indicated that entry had been gained overnight on Monday to one of the storeroom areas. "The small goals used for our youngest players had been thrown onto the pitch and damage was caused to some of our nets," the statement read. "They had also lit a fire beside the emergency exit of the clubhouse and there were reports they have also been on the roof of the clubhouse.

"The volunteers at the club work tirelessly to raise funds for our equipment, have campaigned for years to get a defibrillator housed at the club and give up their free time to provide football for the young people of our community.

"To say the least an incident like this is extremely disheartening. If you have any information about this incident or see anyone acting suspiciously in the area please call the police immediately."