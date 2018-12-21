Curtis’ mayoral portrait selected for 2018 council Christmas card design

A student from Woodlawn Primary in Carrickfergus has created the Mayor’s Christmas card this year after winning a competition to design it.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, is a past pupil of the school and contacted the pupils to create the front cover of her Christmas card this year.

Curtis McFerran (8) designed a portrait of Cllr Millar for the winning card.

Cllr Millar said: “I loved all of the amazing entries that came in. It was a tough decision to make but Curtis’ portrait looked so much like me I couldn’t say no, he’s a very talented young artist.

“My Christmas card goes to a number of people including politicians, freemen, community members, businesses, schools and churches, so Curtis’s amazing talent will certainly be appreciated by a lot of people across Mid and East Antrim.”

Curtis said: “I’m really happy my design was picked by the Mayor. I wanted to draw the Mayor on the card and I remembered what she looked like because she had been in our school in June for the P7 leavers’ assembly.”