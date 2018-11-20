Curtain rises on new community cinema

A group of volunteers is bringing the big screen to the McNeill Theatre at Larne Leisure Centre on November 29, from 7.00 pm until 9.15 pm.

Larne Community Cinema, a not for profit organisation, will be offering screenings of movies in an “immersive and community led way”.

The group says that it has a “passion for film and TV and want to enliven the town’s people with the magic of film and television” and bring screenings to outlying villages.

A spokesperson said: “Our aims are to promote an appreciation of and enthusiasm for, film and TV culture within the local Larne community by showing a wide range of British, Northern Irish, Irish and world cinema.”

The venture will get underway with a showing of the 1998 romantic comedy “You’ve Got Mail” starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

It is a remake of the Hollywood classic, “The Shop Around the Corner”.

The film is about the relationship between two business rivals who unwittingly begin an anonymous online romance. It has aPG certificate and a running time 119 minutes. Tickets are priced at £4 each.

The pilot event is being held as part of the Launchpad Programme delivered by the community cinema organisation “Cinema For All”.

Larne Community Cinema has thanked the British Film Institute (BFI), Film Hub NI and Mid and East Antrim Council for their support and help with the venture.