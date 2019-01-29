Cross-party support for Alliance activist after car attack

Alliance Party activist Larne man Danny Donnelly has received cross-party messages of support following an acid attack on his car.

Danny, who was an Alliance Party candidate in the 2017 Assembly election, said: “I do not know what the reason for this was. There is speculation that it was because of my political activity.

Some of the damage caused.

“I’ve no feud with anyone I’m aware of - but whatever their motive, criminal damage like this is totally unacceptable.”

Mr. Donnelly indicated that acid had been poured over the roof and bonnet of his car which had been parked at his Craigyhill home. He believes that the incident occurred over a week ago.

“It is worrying. I have had a few issues in the past with election posters being placed on top of the bonfire.

“I have reported it to police and will be reviewing my personal security.”

Some of the damage caused.

Party leader Naomi Long led condemnation describing the incident as “appalling”.

Ms Long said: “Whoever did this singled out his vehicle, and came equipped to do damage.”

She has urged anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact the PSNI.

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson stated: “This was a disgraceful attack on an Alliance Party activist. Danny is one of our Larne members.

Some of the damage caused.

“Danny is motivated to do good for everyone in the community and does so as an Alliance Party representative, no-one deserves to be attacked in this way.”

There was support too from other political party members.

Margaret Anne McKillop, an SDLP councillor, Causeway Coast and Glens, said that the criminal damage was “terrible” and offered her best wishes to his family.

Sammy Morrison, TUV, commented: “Dreadful vandalism. Hope the guilty party is brought to book.”

Ulster Unionist Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie stated: “Absolutely disgraceful. Let’s hope those responsible are caught, publicly shamed and dealt with by the law.”

Danny said that he has been encouraged by messages of support from across the political spectrum, especially from those with whom he has had “heated exchanges”.

He has thanked everyone who has rallied round saying: “Big thanks to everyone who messaged me about my car being damaged - especially those

with a different political outlook.

“It’s heartening to know that while we don’t always agree we can give support when something like this happens.”