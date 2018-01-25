Criminal damage to railings charge

A Carnlough man has been charged with causing criminal damage to railings belonging to the Department of Regional Development.

David McAllister (33), of Beachlands, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, January 22 in relation to the alleged offence on November 6 last year.

No further details were given to the court where the defendant was represented by defence barrister Michael Smyth and was released on his own bail of £300.

The case was adjourned to Ballymena Magistrates Court on February 15.