Police are appealing for information after criminal damage in Craigyhill.

A section of fencing was damaged and a “For Sale” removed outside a property at Ballycraigy Ring.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 5.00 pm and 7.00 pm.

PSNI Larne is asking anyone who may have any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1279, from 12/01/2019.