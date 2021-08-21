Young woman ‘losing control of her life’, court is told

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Lawyer Neil Moore was speaking about Chelsea Holden, with addresses listed on different charge sheets as Mill Mews in Ballymena and also Curran Road in Larne.

The defendant appeared via video link from her solicitor’s office for sentencing.

On February 7 last year police were called to a domestic incident in Larne and cannabis was found in a bathroom and a grinder in a living room.

Holden was intoxicated and hit out at police officers, kicking and spitting.

She bit one officer and struck another in the face whilst spitting at four officers, hitting three in the face and one on the chest.

The defendant had been taken to Antrim Area Hopsital but refused treatment and when then taken to Antrim PSNI Station, she kicked a civilian detention officer in the groin.

In another incident she was detected with cannabis on February 27 last year.

On July 21 last year Holden head-butted a friend causing an injury to her lip.

On January 17 this year, the defendant breached a Covid regulation.

Police attended an address at Carson Street in Larne. Holden was intoxicated in the house where there were four other people present, a prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said a “row had ensued” and police established those present were in breach of Covid regulations.

Barrister Mr Moore said Holden is “losing control of her life” and has a “tragic back story”.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said: “She is young but this has been a flurry of activity directly related to her life choices which have been very poor so far. Things are just a shambles at the minute.

“My concern is very few people, in my experience, make a clean break from drugs”.

The judge said he was worried if he imposed a suspended sentence he was setting Holden up to fail.

He added: “She behaved appallingly towards her friends and towards police who were simply doing their duty”.