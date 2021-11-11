Woman with Larne address accused of striking man’s head with glass wine bottle

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Sarah Craig (44), of Curran Road in Larne, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to November 8 this year.

The defendant appeared via video link from custody at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A police officer opposed bail.

The officer said the man said he was in the defendant’s flat and whilst “trying to end their relationship” he alleged that as a result Craig hit him on the head with a bottle leaving cuts to his scalp.

The man needed stitches at hospital.

Craig was arrested and said she had an “argument” when she asked the man to leave the flat.

The officer said the defendant alleged the injured party became “angry” and she locked herself in he room and she then heard the man leaving.

The accused denied assaulting the man, the officer said.

She said both the defendant and the man were intoxicated.

The defence solicitor was Sara Edge.

The defendant was given £500 bail to an address to be approved and is to have no contact with the complainant.

She is not to consume alcohol or be in licensed premises and she is not to be in Curran Road where the injured man lives.