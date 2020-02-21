Woman twice defecated on floor at Larne Harbour

A woman who was spoken to by immigration staff at Larne Harbour twice defecated on the floor of two different interview rooms whilst saying: “If you are going to treat me like an animal, I will act like an animal.”

Trish Angelica Ryans (27), of no fixed abode, who had, according to her solicitor, been living “off grid” in “tree houses” in the Republic of Ireland appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 20.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

She pleaded guilty to two charges of causing criminal damage to carpet at Larne Port and two assaults on male police officers who she kicked in the groin.

As the defendant stood in the dock in handcuffs, a prosecutor said police were called to the harbour on Wednesday of this week after being informed the American national had “defecated” on the floor of an interview room.

She had then been taken to another room where she “squatted down” and again defecated.

Defence solicitor Garret McCann said the defendant was originally from Georgia in the United States but had been “off grid” in “tree houses” and “living off the land” as a vegan with others in places like west Cork and Co Clare.

The solicitor said the defendant didn’t want any contact with things like electricity.

Mr McCann said Ryans had been planning to go to Scotland to see a “penpal”.

When she was spoken to at Larne Harbour, the solicitor added, the defendant was “extremely scared” as she “suffers from claustrophobia” and “there was a bit of a ‘fight or flight’ type of thing”.

He said Ryans would probably return to the Republic but there was a possibility her experience in Larne would make her want to “leave Ireland entirely”.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop gave the defendant a one-year conditional discharge and warned her to “keep out of trouble” for the next 12 months.