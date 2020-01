A woman who stole a trolley load of groceries worth £130 from Lidl in Larne has been given a four months jail term, suspended for a year.

Philomena Mongan (28), with an address listed as Clonfaddan Crescent in Belfast, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 9.

The incident happened in May 2017.

The court heard the defendant had a “very poor record for theft”.