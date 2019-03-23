Woman left shaken after finding intruders in her home

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at Carnmoney Road, Newtownabbey at around 7pm on Friday 22nd March.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “It was reported that entry was gained to the rear of the property at approximately 7pm.

“The female occupant was at home at the time and disturbed two male intruders wearing dark coloured clothing, who made off on foot.

“Nothing was stolen during the incident, however damage was caused to a rear door and the occupant was left badly shaken.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives at Antrim Police station on 101 quoting reference 1278 22/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”