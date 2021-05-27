Woman claimed there were ‘bombs’ under teachers’ cars in Larne

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Shirley Huxley (53), formerly of Larne but now with an address in Ransevyn Drive in Whitehead, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing.

She previously pleaded guilty to four charges of communicating false information to cause a false belief that bombs were present at Larne & Inver Primary School and Larne High School.

A prosecutor said around 9.20am on Monday, February 24,last year police were called by Larne & Inver Primary School saying they had received three hand-written letters in the post.

One letter, written in black marker pen, was addressed to a named teacher which said: ‘Bomb under your car, bang, bang’.

A similar letter was addressed to another named teacher with the same message and a third letter addressed to the school was opened by the principal and it said: ‘Pipe bomb on school grounds, bang, bang’.

The court heard staff were concerned for the 102 pupils and 20 staff present and evacuated the building.

The prosecutor said, on the advice of a police officer, they used a fire alarm “so as not to alarm them”.

Nothing was found after a full search of the grounds with an “explosives dog” and it was declared a hoax.

Around noon on the same day police received a call from the head at Larne High School saying they had received a similar letter saying ‘bomb in the school grounds, bang, bang’.

Police attended and conducted an extensive two hour search of the school and grounds; it was declared a hoax.

The prosecutor said 670 pupils and 60 staff were not evacuated “as they got the dog in quite quickly and had to work round that”.

She said police indicated that due to the children being “more savvy on social media the information got out to parents and there were more people turning up to the area”.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said it had been a “serious” situation as communicating a “false bomb hoax” led to misuse of police time and the evacuation of young children.

He said Huxley had a “very troubled mental health background”.

The lawyer said: “There is no explanation for why she did this. Miss Huxley has been unable to give an explanation other than the fact that she has a history of the misuse of alcohol, prescriptive substances, drugs and unfortunately those are all a very toxic mix with her mental health.”

Mr Moore said it was “another example” of people with acute mental health difficulties finding themselves in court rather than getting “substantial mental health rehabilitation”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said many people sadly struggle with mental health “but they don’t all send letters saying there are bombs under teachers’ cars and get a whole school evacuated”.

The judge said no doubt Huxley had complex mental health issues but said it wasn’t the first time she had been in court for persistently improperly using communications.

Judge Broderick said there had been “premeditation” and the schools case was “very serious”.

He added: “A whole primary school full of young children had to be evacuated and the stress and concern caused to the children, albeit they may not have been directly aware there was a bomb scare, but the teachers would have been aware and the emergency services had to be deployed.

“Then another school was equally inconvenienced, not by evacuation but by being put under threat.”

The judge jailed Huxley for four months for the school offences and activated a three months suspended sentence and handed down a total seven months sentence.