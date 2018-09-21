Woman ‘cherishes’ Community Service in charity shop, court told

A court heard a Larne woman “cherishes” her Community Service work in a charity shop.

Louise Todd was ordered to do unpaid work when she was sentenced in court in the summer for stealing a pair of curtains.

So when the 41-year-old, of Blackthorn Rise, appeared back in Ballymena Magistrates Court on September 20 - this time for stealing two candles from Linn Road Pharmacy in the town in June this year, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was giving her 100 more hours of Community Service “so you can do more good work”.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said his client “cherishes” her unpaid work.

Judge Broderick noted the defendant had been in breach of a suspended sentence but said he wasn’t activating it because it appeared Todd was “working diligently” in the charity shop.